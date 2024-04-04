UNC Basketball: The Tar Heels have made contact with Belmont’s Cade Tyson

Now that the 2023-24 season is in the books, Hubert Davis is already hard at work figuring out what his team will look like in 2024-25. Part of his quest involves finding someone that can replace Cormac Ryan on the wing, and it looks like Davis has set his sights on Belmont small forward Cade Tyson.

Inside Carolina reported that the Tar Heels coaching staff confirmed that contact has been made with Tyson. To our knowledge, Tyson is the first transfer portal prospect that Davis and his staff has been in contact with, though there will inevitably be more in the coming weeks. This particular prospect should excite Carolina fans, as Tyson is known to be an impressive sharpshooter — this season he shot 49.3% from the field, and a jarring 46.5% from three-point range. The Monroe, NC native would be a fascinating addition for a team that should at worse be composed of Elliot Cadeau, Ian Jackson, Drake Powell, and James Brown, but players like RJ Davis, Harrison Ingram, Jalen Washington, Jae’Lyn Withers, Seth Trimble, Zayden High, and James Okonkwo could remain with the team if they so choose.

The importance of getting a player like Tyson is heightened when considering the worst-case scenario for the Tar Heels. While Cormac Ryan is completely out of eligibility, Harrison Ingram and RJ Davis could decide to enter their names into the NBA Draft, with Ingram being the most intriguing prospect between the two. There have been whispers for a while now from NBA scouts that Ingram could very well get drafted this summer, but one could also make the argument that coming back for one more year could bolster his NBA Draft stock. Either way, my gut tells me that it’s unlikely that both players return, and landing a guy with Tyson would pay off big time for Hubert Davis. He has loved finding guys that can score on all three levels, so it won’t be shocking to see that pattern continue as he navigates the transfer portal.

