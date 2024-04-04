UNC Baseball: Recap and Weekend of 4/4

With last weekend’s sweep of no. 12 Wake Forest, the North Carolina Tar Heels have won nine straight games. UNC will face another tough test this weekend on the road versus a ranked Virginia squad.

Below is the weekend schedule, which starts Thursday night:

UNC Baseball Upcoming Schedule Date Time Opponent Date Time Opponent 4/4/2024 7:00 PM at Virginia 4/5/2024 6:00 PM at Virginia 4/6/2024 1:00 PM at Virginia

With the sweep over Wake Forest, UNC made big gains in the polls.

D1Baseball.com: 10 (+10)

Baseball America: 13 (+10)

NCBWA: 7 (+10)

USA Today Coaches Poll: 7 (+10)

Perfect Game: 14 (+8)

There were no games during the week.

The big news was that senior first baseman Parks Harber was named the ACC Player of the Week, Dick Howser Trophy National Hitter of the Week, D1Baseball’s National Player of the Week, and Perfect Game’s National Player of the Week.

Harber hit home runs in five straight games, setting the program record. He had a pair of home runs versus NC A&T last week, and three during the Saturday game against Wake Forest. Harber is the first Tar Heel in 22 years to hit three home runs in one game.

Not that we had any doubt about who the ACC Player of the Week would be. pic.twitter.com/zkIF7PA5zc — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) April 1, 2024

Parks Harber is your @NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy Hitter of the Week!! pic.twitter.com/wZi9R5zgkY — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) April 2, 2024

Virginia (23-6, 7-5) is ranked in all the major polls. This is no surprise, as the Cavaliers were selected as the preseason Coastal Division champion.

The offense is fueling UVA’s success this season. Virginia leads the ACC in batting average (.345), runs (292), hits (369), RBIs (266), and on-base percentage (.439).

Salisbury University transfer Jacob Ference is having a great season. The catcher leads the ACC in OPS (1.415), ranks second in on-base percentage (.554), and is third in batting average (.444) and slugging percentage (.861).

Sophomore Harrison Didawick leads the conference in runs (42) and fifth in home runs (12) and RBIs (40).

The Cavs have other dangerous bats with Bobby Whalen, Henry Ford, and Griff O’Ferrall.

On the mound, expect to see sophomore Evan Blanco. The lefty has seven starts this season and has an ERA of 4.05.

Sophomore righties Kevin Jaxel leads the team with four wins and Aidan Teel has four saves.

Below are the individual leaders for UNC:

Batting (minimum 2 PA/G and 75% of games played):

Batting average: .4200 - Gavin Gallaher (8th in ACC)

Slugging percentage: .721 - Alberto Osuna

Home runs: 10 - Parks Harber (8th in ACC)

RBI: 43 - Casey Cook (2nd in ACC)

Hits: 45 - Casey Cook (T-5th in ACC)

Runs: 39 - Vance Honeycutt (2nd in ACC)

On-base percentage: .463 - Gavin Gallaher

Stolen bases: 16 - Vance Honeycutt (3rd in ACC)

Pitching (minimum 1 IP/G):