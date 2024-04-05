A root-ability guide for this year’s Final Fours

Despite some seasons that both had some fun ups at times, neither the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s or women’s basketball teams will competing in this weekends Final Fours. The men came somewhat close, narrowly falling to an Alabama team that will be playing this weekend, but alas, it was not meant to be for either team.

With the manner that the UNC basketball seasons came to and, it’s understandable if you don’t want to watch any of the games over the next couple nights, but they’re still interesting an marquee events on the sporting calendar. With the lack of a Tar Heel team there, your loyalties might be a little bit split if you do decide to watch, so let’s take at the pros and cons of the eight teams competing this weekend in our Final Four rooting guide.

Women

South Carolina

Pros

They’re the team that UNC lost to to get knocked out of the tournament. Even though that game, uh, wasn’t particularly close, you can always tip your cap and say that they got beat by the champs.

Of the marquee coaching names in the women’s game right now, Dawn Staley seems to be the most likeable of the bunch.

Should they knock out their semifinal opponent — more on that in a second — that would do them a solid for Tar Heel fans.

Cons

While they didn’t win last year and have been upset a couple other times, they are becoming the preeminent power in women’s basketball.

Being that while also in the same region of the country as UNC isn’t ideal considering the places the Tar Heel program would like to go.

NC State

Pros

Uh, you can have some conference and Triangle pride, I guess? The ACC was pretty loaded on the women’s side this year and not as looked down upon as the men, so you don’t have to do that for superiority reasons, but some people do care about that stuff.

Cons

It’s NC State.

Like South Carolina, the being a preeminent program in the same region — and conference in their case — as UNC is a potential roadblock.

Iowa

Pros

Caitlin Clark is a ton of fun to watch. She’s already declared for the WNBA Draft, so this will be her last weekend at Iowa no matter what happens, and it would be nice to see her cap off one of the greatest college careers ever with a championship.

While they have some history and have been a regular NCAA Tournament team even before Clark, the Hawkeyes would be a new champion in the women’s game.

Cons

Clark has often been the sole focus of the media at times, despite there being plenty of other interesting stories in women’s college basketball this year. It’s certainly understandable to be a bit annoyed by that.

UConn

Pros

Paige Bueckers is also a pretty fun player to watch, and has overcome some injuries in recent years to get back to being a great player.

It has actually been a couple years since the Huskies have won a women’s title.

Cons

It’s only been a couple years since the Huskies have won a women’s title. They’ve had several different dynasties of the years, and as a program, they can be a bit tiring.

Geno Auriemma doesn’t seem like the cuddliest of characters, to put it lightly.

Men

UConn

Pros

A men’s team going back-to-back for the first time since Florida in 2006 and ‘07 would be an interesting storyline.

They’ve looked like the best team for most of the year, and in this era of parity, it would be something for the clear best team to win the title.

Cons

They did win it last year.

Dan Hurley doesn’t seem like the cuddliest of characters, to put it lightly.

Another title probably gets UConn into the no question blue blood level, and would actually bring the Huskies even with UNC with six NCAA Tournament championships.

Alabama

Pros

Like South Carolina on the women’s side, you can tip your cap if you lose to the eventual champions.

It would be a first-time champion

Cons

Boy, was the the game they beat UNC in quite annoying, and it’s fine to be bitter.

Alabama used some somewhat shady tactics in beating the Heels in that game.

Nate Oats doesn’t seem like the cuddliest of characters.

Purdue

Pros

They would also be a first-time champion.

The “win the title a year after losing to a #16 seed” arc is a nice story, especially since it wouldn’t be Virginia doing it this time.

Cons

It would be an end to funny stat of no Big Ten team winning a tournament since 2000.

Them losing provides more ammunition to funny “Zach Edey is just tall” talking point.

NC State

Pros

Again, conference and Triangle pride? That’s all I got.

Cons