UNC Basketball 2023-2024 Freshman of the Year: Elliot Cadeau

It probably wasn’t too difficult to guess who was getting this award, huh?

Elliot Cadeau was an absolute pleasure to watch this season. The reclassified 2024 recruit came to Chapel Hill with a hint of drama (2023 signee Simeon Wilcher ended up decommitting shortly after Cadeau announced he was coming to UNC early), but otherwise gave Hubert Davis an intriguing piece to put into his offense.

Carolina certainly has a fair claim to the title “Point Guard U” but it hasn’t really had a truly gifted passer since Kendall Marshall in 2012. Marcus Paige, Joel Berry, Coby White, Cole Anthony, Caleb Love, and RJ Davis could all pass, but were more scoring guards than pure points. Cadeau was a throwback to that K-Butter type of point guard. Take a look at some of his greatest hits dishing the rock:

Elliot with 6 assists on the night.



ESPN

Cadeau was a master of adjusting pace and tempo. He’s such an intelligent driver who can rapidly initiate breaks, slow things down and look for pin-point passes in the half court set, or set defenders up by alternating fastball and change-up drives at the rim. He also has an unexplainable ability to hang in the air like in Super Mario Brothers if you hold the “A” button down:

His stats don’t pop off the page (Cadeau averaged 7.3 ppg, 4.1 apg, and had shooting splits of 41.7 FG%, 18.9 3P%, 64.8 FT%), but they steadily improved as the season wore on, particularly at the free throw line. Cadeau was also a complete defensive liability at the beginning of the season, fouling at an alarming rate. And although he won’t be confused with prime Gary Payton anytime soon, he did markedly improve and really gave the team juice with his hustle and passion:

elliot cadeau steal and assist to cormac ryan pic.twitter.com/uIKsqJQXqR — ◇ (@d9Hoops) March 9, 2024

This photo is an example of what Elliot Cadeau means for this team. pic.twitter.com/OJjGYbMpUO — Jman (@jhardy252) March 14, 2024

Elliot Cadeau will be such an exciting piece on next year’s team because of his ability to elevate talent around him. If Carolina replaces its departures with shooters, Cadeau will find them and the ball will hit their hands in positions to make plays. He will fill some of the leadership void that comes from the departures of Bacot, Ryan, and possibly Davis next season. And when your point guard is leading from the front, diving for loose balls, and putting everything on the line, you have no choice but to follow suit.

I can’t wait to see what Cadeau has in store next season.