UNC Basketball: From Portal to Prime

The landscape of college sports is at a point where one day, there will be studies, books, and ESPN 30 for 30’s about its current turmoil. Four teams are still trying to etch their name in NCAA Basketball history, while hundreds of players around the country are simultaneously looking for new homes. NC State, who takes the court in well over 24 hours, received a commitment on Thursday afternoon for... next season. Are we serious?

In a time where the NCAA can’t make anything make sense, North Carolina has made the most of this modern-day circus of ‘portaling.’ Harrison Ingram and Cameron Johnson represent the strongest Tar Heels to transfer in with multiple years remaining. Will Ingram use his senior year? We don’t know yet, but the dynamic of recruiting someone with multiple years left is significantly different than going after a guy you know will be a transfer portal one-and-done.

Cormac Ryan and Paxson Wojcik fit those credentials for the 2023-24 Tar Heels as guys who had one last shot at it and chose to do it in Carolina blue. After Cormac scored 31 points against Duke in Cameron Indoor, this one-year transfer experience became more explicit as a successful pattern in Chapel Hill. It all started with Brady Manek from Oklahoma, then Pete Nance from Northwestern, and now Cormac Ryan from Notre Dame. Those names stick out but don’t forget Paxson Wojcik, Justin Pierce, Christian Keeling, and a few others who have taken the same route.

This pattern, while varying in production, has changed North Carolina basketball in the last handful of years for the better. It’s difficult to join a tightly-knit team for just a few months and immediately become a leader and contributor.

Brady Manek was one of my favorite players to ever come through Chapel Hill. The beard, the sharpshooting, the fire he played with, and the winner mentality he brought to a program at a crossroads. He hit some of the most enormous shots in the most unforeseen run in North Carolina basketball history.

Pete Nance had large shoes to fill when he came in from the Big Ten, and Manek exited for his professional career. Too many people overlook Nance’s time with the Tar Heels because of the end result of missing the tournament. Remember the shot against Ohio State? His takeover game against Virginia? Nance wasn’t everything we had expected, but he found himself on an NBA roster months later, and I consider that far from a failure.

Then, there’s the most recent arrival and now the departure of Cormac Ryan. He also had his highs and lows, but he made a mark on this program and left as another fan-favorite. Ryan was an immediate spark in a team that had lacked that fire a year ago. His closing words to the press after the loss to Alabama will stick with me for a long time.

If you haven’t seen it, here’s the clip:

This is Carolina Family. pic.twitter.com/ANkROR7Yo6 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 29, 2024

Cormac Ryan came in as a lengthy sharpshooter but left as a staple for an incoming recruit or transfer. That narrative has been the consistent theme for North Carolina’s one-year transfers in recent memory, and it is a pattern that I hope continues. Credit for this can be awarded to a handful of people. The coaching staff deserves props for finding these unfamiliar faces and turning them into superstars, but it is also impressive how well they have gelled with a core that has been around for so long.

As Cormac approaches new endeavors and we await who will fill his role, take this as an appreciation post for taking a chance on a Tar Heel squad that just missed the NCAA Tournament and making the absolute most of it. There is a consistent pattern of taking someone from a mid-level Power 5 team and jumpstarting a new chapter of their career. But it’s so much more than the production on the court, and more so the legacy they leave in just a 30 or so game season.