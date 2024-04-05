 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UNC Basketball: James Okonkwo has entered the transfer portal

The former Mountaineer has decided to find a new home.

By Brandon Anderson
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Boston College Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

This morning it was announced that UNC forward James Okonkwo is entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes off of the heels of Hubert Davis’ end-of-year meetings that took place this week, and Okonkwo is the first player to announce his departure.

Okonkwo is a 6’8 junior that joined the program from West Virginia. He didn’t get much playing time during the season, totaling just 44 minutes on the floor. He averaged 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds, and mostly saw playing time when Carolina was up big. Hubert Davis was a big fan of how Okonkwo was developing, but ultimately the junior is doing what is best for him and the rest of his college career.

Now that Okonkwo has announced his departure from the program we will likely see more dominoes start to fall in the coming weeks. If I had to guess things won’t be as dramatic as last season, but a handful of transfers is to be expected as teams try to reload for the 2024-25 season.

What do you think of Okonkwo entering the portal? Let us know in the comments below.

