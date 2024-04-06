UNC Basketball 2023-24 Player of the Year: RJ Davis

We’re only just a week removed from UNC’s elimination from the 2024 NCAA Tournament—it still feels pretty raw. The regular season run that saw the Tar Heels win the ACC regular season title and get a #1 seed was excellent and put them in a position for a potential deep run in March. Unfortunately, that got snatched seemingly in the blink of an eye in last Thursday’s Sweet 16 loss to Alabama.

The loss came in part as a result of some bad timing as the team played one of their worst halves of the season in the second period. It was especially noticeable in RJ Davis, who played arguably his worst game of the year. Beyond just the normal sting of a loss, that hurts a little bit more because of just how good he has been this year. Make no mistake, the North Carolina Tar Heels would not have gotten to the level of ACC champs and #1 seeds without an extraordinary season from Davis.

Our 2023-24 UNC Player of the Year is Davis, after a year that saw him named ACC Player of the Year as well as a consensus All-American. He finished the year averaging 21.2 points per game, which included him making just under 40% from three on over seven attempts per game. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. He was also the perfect go-to player late in game not only for his ability to hit important shots, but also to make free throws down the stretch, knocking down 87.3% from the line.

Coming into the year, the expectation was for Armado Bacot to be the Tar Heel player most in consideration for big honors, especially considering that he could’ve—and maybe should’ve—been ACC Player of the Year last year. However, Davis quickly showed what was ahead with a 22-point game in UNC’s second game of the year against Lehigh, and he was off to the races from there.

RJ’s true breakout game of the year came in the Bahamas against Arkansas. He dropped 30 points on the Razorbacks, which equaled his career high to that point. (He would top that more than once after that.) He immediately followed that up with 27 on five made threes against Tennessee, which would go down as one of the Tar Heels’ marquee wins of the season.

As the season turned into conference play, Davis’ helped set the tone for what was ahead. Against Wake Forest, he set a new career high with 36 points. The win over the Demon Deacons moved UNC to 8-0 in ACC play and truly showed that they were going to be a force in the conference this season.

The season wasn’t all smooth sailing after that, and the Tar Heels did hit a bit of a skid in late January/early February. During that skid, RJ put in arguably his most marquee moment of the year. With Carolina needing every single bucket he made, Davis scored 42 points, including seven three-pointers in a 75-72 win over Miami, once again setting his new personal best. At that point, it truly started to become clear that he wasn’t just UNC’s Player of the Year, but the ACC’s as well.

Once the regular season concluded, that was made official before the ACC Tournament started. Getting the first-place vote on 68 of 75 ballots, Davis was officially named ACC Player of the Year on March 11th. That meant that he will also get the distinction of having his jersey in the rafters as part of the “Honored Players” section of the Smith Center. While it’s highly unlikely, there’s also a very small chance one of the national player of the year awards honors him, which would get his number #4 retired (although, again, the chances are probably less than 1% that he wins one over Zach Edey).

Now, a lot of the thoughts around Davis will be about whether or not he returns for another year. While he was a senior this past season, he could go one more season with a COVID year. It all probably all depends on what he wants to do personally. On one hand, going out like that might be a tough pill to swallow. On the other hand, his four years at Carolina so far have been quite the adventure, and it would be understandable if he’s just ready to begin a pro career in some form or fashion. No matter what he decides, watching RJ Davis this past season was incredibly fun.