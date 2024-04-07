UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis deserves credit for his best season

By the middle of February last year, it was pretty clear that the Tar Heels were going to underwhelm to the point to where even if they made the NCAA Tournament, it would be in a similar spot that they had in 2022. That's a far cry from the lofty expectations going into the new season, and it was to the point where I was already saying that Hubert Davis needed time before a full judgment could be given.

A couple of weeks after that post, the season continued to go downhill with a lackluster showing against Duke and a limp loss in the ACC Tournament. UNC would start a trend that a lot of teams followed this year by skipping the NIT. A mass exodus followed, and the whispers about Davis’ coaching abilities grew louder from some segments of the fan base.

If you don’t believe me, click that article and read some of the comments. I especially appreciate the “this feels like a fluff piece” and “putting lipstick on a pig” ones that some folks felt they needed to say.

Thus, anyone who was bending over backwards to say that this was the wrong hire needs to straighten up, say you’re sorry, and admit that perhaps the idea of “Hubert Davis needs time” wasn’t exactly that far-fetched.

The premise wasn’t to try to say Hubert was immune from criticism. As it turned out, perhaps the toughest critic on Hubert Davis was Hubert Davis. The mass exodus was a result of him having tough conversations with several players, admitting mistakes, and being up front about their future at UNC. He targeted a specific type of player in the transfer portal, and once the team was assembled changed up both how they bonded before the season and made it clear from Day 1 he was the man in charge.

He also made it clear via the schedule that the team wasn’t going to run from challenges. Clint Gwaltney was the man behind the schedule, but he acts on orders from the head coach. If the coach wanted to dial it back, it would have been dialed back, but instead the team accepted multiple challenges that forced them to gel quickly instead of rest on easy wins. By the time Carolina beat Oklahoma in Charlotte, it was clear they had enough good wins on their resume to have some wiggle room in the ACC. It turns out that playing a schedule as varied as it was prepared them well for playing in a conference that has perhaps the most diverse style of playing of any conference.

In short, Davis started to show you this year what a real version of his team would look like when it was a team full of “his” players. The ones who stayed knew exactly what their roles would be and how they’d have to earn their time, and players like Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan willingly chose to come not knowing what sort of playing time they’d get. He gradually wound down the playing time of transfers like Paxton Wojcik — and then brought them back up at the end as players like Elliot Cadeau hit a wall. The team played with pace, and they played with a scrappiness and heart that hadn’t been seen at a team level for a few seasons.

One year after the failure of last season, Hubert Davis rebounded to bring UNC it’s first number one seed in five seasons, an outright ACC Regular Season title, a regular season sweep of Duke — their first since the weird 2021 season — and a Sweet 16 appearance. He also led a team that had Armando Bacot as an All-ACC defender, which led some of the best defense Carolina had since their 2017 title run, and of course, unlocked RJ Davis to get him to ACC Player of the Year.

There’s more, though. If you’ve listened to Davis on both the coach’s show and the “Checking in with the Coach” segment on the Carolina Insider Podcast, you’ve heard a coach that was letting more of that personalty we saw on ESPN come out. He had running jokes with Jones Angell about his outfits, and that signature laugh of his was sure to come out. He seemed to grasp that the job as UNC coach is just as much about being the face of the program as it is what is done on the court.

Even in the final loss of the season contains defensible decisions. In the moment, fans were scratching their heads and wondering why both Cadeau and Seth Trimble were on the bench while Jae’Lynn Withers and Wojcik were on the floor. The groans were even louder when Withers took an inexplicable three pointer with plenty of time left, and it was a play that ultimately played a big part in Alabama winning. The problem was that it completely obscured the fact that the Tar Heels had taken a lead with them on the floor, and that a look at the +/- with Cadeau and Trimble on the floor shows exactly why the decision was made. Hubert’s decisions also didn’t cause RJ to have his worst shooting night of the season, nor did it cause Armando Bacot to miss two easy baskets.

What fans should be happy to hear, though, is that Davis completely understands he still needs to get better. Jeremiah Holloway of Inside Carolina has a piece about how Davis plans to analyze all the games played this season and figure out what needs to improve. Based on the success of this past season, you know Davis will feel good about having hard and honest conversations with all the players who can return.

Davis should have had the trust from the beginning, as it takes any coach time to make a program his own when it’s coming off a successful run. He’s earned that trust after this season that the program is in good hands and he will continue to strive for improvement. It makes this offseason exciting to see what the complete package will be for 2024-25 and beyond.