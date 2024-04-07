UNC Basketball: Harrison Ingram and RJ Davis ink new NIL deals

It's officially the offseason in Chapel Hill for the North Carolina men’s basketball team. While the national champion is still yet to be named, the Tar Heels have already taken steps towards the makeup of next years roster. The balls may not be bouncing as much at the Dean Smith Center, but behind the scenes are the annual conversations and decisions between players and coaches that will loom large to what’s ahead for Hubert Davis and his squad.

As we await the decisions from RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram in regards to the NBA Draft, they have been busy securing some new sponsorship deals that have been broadcasted on their social media.

Prior to the NCAA Tournament, a large handful of Tar Heels were seen active on the NIL scene. Deals with Fortnite, TurboTax, Marriott Hotels and more filled their Instagram and Twitter accounts, and it felt like North Carolina had finally cashed in off the court after such a successful season.

Just this past week, RJ Davis landed a deal with Hanes. As one of the top fabric brands in the world, RJ has continued to ink top-notch NIL sponsorships and make the most of his tremendous senior season with the new landscape of college sports.

The advertisement can be seen below.

Next up, Harrison Ingram made his splash with KFC’s World Famous Fried Chicken. The junior small forward has taken a bit of a backseat to RJ and Armando in terms of pursuing NIL on social media, but here he inks a deal that only a few college athletes have.

He also posted it on his Instagram, as shown below.

While the future’s of these stars are in question, it is exciting to see some of our favorite players partnering with some of the most popular companies on the market. For what it’s worth, these deals were locked down after the Tar Heels fell to Alabama in the Sweet 16, so if you were looking for any hope in regards to them returning to North Carolina, here it is. Do I think it means anything? No, not really. But who knows.

Congratulations to Harrison and RJ!