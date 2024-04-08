UNC Basketball: Vince Carter and Walter Davis elected to the Naismith Hall Of Fame

On Saturday at the Final Four in Phoenix, the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame announced that UNC legends Vince Carter and Walter Davis were elected to the 2024 class.

Vince Carter & Walter Davis Elected To Naismith Hall Of Fame



: https://t.co/oEXf4PeHXs pic.twitter.com/dptC0bQnqI — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 6, 2024

Their induction on August 17th will bring North Carolina’s tally of players and coaches up to 14, second only to Kansas with 20 inductees. Carolina has the most players in the Hall of Fame.

While Carter and Davis are eras apart in the Carolina Family, their accomplishments mirror each other closely. Both played for Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith. Both were Olympic gold medalists for USA basketball. Davis (alongside fellow Tar Heels Phil Ford and Mitch Kupchak and future UNC dad Scott May) beat the former Yugoslavia in 1976 while Carter beat France in the 2000 Olympic games in Sydney, Australia.

Both players were NBA Rookies of the Year (1978 and 1999, respectively), were each All-NBA selections twice, and combined for 14 NBA All-Star games (Carter with eight selections, Davis six).

Walter Davis of course passed away this season on November 2, 2023. He was Hubert Davis’s uncle, and Coach Davis spoke fondly of his uncle, crediting him with fueling his desire to play at Carolina.

In addition to leaving a lasting impression in Chapel Hill, Walter Davis is revered in Phoenix, where he still remains the Suns’ all-time leading scorer with 15,666 points. The Suns have retired Davis’s #6 jersey.

The Phoenix Suns All-Time Leading Scorer.

The 6x NBA All-Star.

The 1978 Rookie of the Year.

The Man with the Velvet Touch.



Walter Davis will be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a #24HoopClass inductee! pic.twitter.com/Wt52eHWCf9 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 6, 2024

Vince Carter, for those too young to remember, made Tar Heel fans believe a man could fly. He was part of some of the most enormously talented Carolina teams that made two Final Fours (1997 under Dean Smith and 1998 under Bill Guthridge), but didn’t win the national championship. Vince Carter concluded his UNC career as an All-ACC selection and First Team All-American, before being drafted fifth overall in the 1998 NBA Draft, one spot behind fellow Tar Heel Antawn Jamison.

Carter will be remembered as much for his longevity (22 total NBA seasons, sparking the famous “I got one more in me” meme template) as his highlights, which is saying something for a player known for being “half man, half amazing!” Vince Carter electrified the NBA with his power and leaping ability. His dunks were otherworldly and brought in a new generation of NBA fans as Michael Jordan was nearing (temporary) retirement.

Congrats @mrvincecarter15 on your induction into the @Hoophall 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/uDaxopZGTl — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 6, 2024

Coincidentally, if the Toronto Raptors want to take all of my money, they should make the graphic they created to honor Vince their primary logo:

An Icon for the City pic.twitter.com/dM1Pq5Wova — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 6, 2024

Congratulations to UNC’s 2024 Naismith Hall of Fame inductees!