A UNC spring sports round-up

Last night saw the national championship of the women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, and tonight UConn and Purdue will wrap up the men’s tournament. Especially for a school like North Carolina, basketball takes up so much oxygen, but all of that is about to go away until next fall.

However, the end of basketball season doesn’t mean the end of the college sports season. There’s still been plenty of spring sports on of late, and several of which will be relevant for UNC fans as they head towards their respective postseasons. With that in mind, let’s take a look at what’s been going on for those teams as we’ve been spending time focusing on basketball.

After winning their first NCAA Tournament championship last year, the UNC women’s tennis team is in position to have another go at it this year. At 17-3 on the season, they’re ranked #6 in the country by the ITF. They feature three singles players in the top 25 in the nation, including Reese Brantmeier at #2. Brantmeier has also teamed up with Elizabeth Scotty to produces the #1 doubles team in that nation. Even if they fall short as a team in the NCAA Tournament, women’s tennis still could produce some national champions.

Men’s tennis looks to be in decent shape to make the NCAA Tournament, but they aren’t quite the title contenders that the women are this year.

In recent years, UNC women’s lacrosse has been one of the dominant programs at the school, having played in 10 Final Fours since 2009, and winning three national championships in that time. This year isn’t shaping up to be quite as dominant this year. While they’re still nationally ranked, the Heels currently have an 8-5 record, having lost three of their last five. All but one of their losses on the season comes to a team currently ranked in the Top 12, but Carolina will likely be in a tough spot as far as trying to make another deep tournament run.

Things are a bit more dire on the men’s side of the lacrosse equation, as UNC sits at 6-5 and a good ways back of the rankings.

Men’s golf has been knocking on the door of being the next UNC program to win their first team national championship, and it’s looking like they’ll have a chance to this year as well. With the ACC Championships set to tee off in a couple weeks, the Heels are currently ranked #1 in the country according to the coaches poll. On an individual player level, they have four players in the top 60, headlined by Maxwell Ford at #14 in the nation. The women’s golf team aren’t doing quite as well as a team, but Kayla Smith and Megan Streicher both have a couple very good individual finishes this season.

UNC softball have entered a new era this season under first-year coach and former Tar Heel player Megan Smith-Lyon. While Carolina appears to still be a good ways of title contention or anything, there has been some promising signs from the softball Heels so far this year. At 24-13, they’re just two wins short of their win total from last year, with still a couple weeks left to go in the regular season. Various NCAA Tournament projections don’t have them in the field of 64, but this year looks to be a nice, positive step forward despite that.

We at THB typically do a weekly baseball recap, so we don’t need to do a full round-up of theme. However, we still should highlight them, because they’ve been very impressive so far. The Diamond Heels are currently 26-6 and are in the top ten of pretty much every college baseball rankings that you’ll find.

It seems unlikely that either of the track and field teams will be collectively good enough to make any noise for national titles, but a couple individual athletes could challenge in their respective events this year.

While none of the UNC spring sports teams are so dominant that we can expect a national championship, there’s several of them that should keep the conversation going well into April and May.