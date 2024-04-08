UNC Basketball: RJ Davis takes home the Jerry West Award

Final Four weekend wraps up with the National Championship tonight, various year-end awards are being announced. Most everyone knows the ones that designates the individual players of the year — which Zach Edey is going to dominate — but there are also position awards that are handed out.

Specifically, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame hands out awards to the best player in each position, and they name it after great players. Tar Heel fans are familiar with the Bob Cousy Award for the best point guard in the game, as Raymond Felton, Ty Lawson, and Kendall Marshall all took home that trophy in their last years of playing for UNC. Now, for the first time since its inception in 2015, the award for best shooting guard in the country named after Jerry West has been award for a Tar Heel.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame congratulates @UNC_Basketball shooting guard @ariidavis_ on winning the 2024 Jerry West Award! #WestAward | #HoophallU pic.twitter.com/10f5Qkx3yo — University of Hoophall (@hoophallu) April 6, 2024

Davis joins the list of past winners that include D’Angelo Russell and Malik Monk. It’s the first of the other position awards that the Hall of Fame gives out that a Tar Heel has won.

The West Award is the latest in a heap of accolades for Davis. He’s the 19th Tar Heel to be a consensus first team All-American, and he took home the ACC Player of the Year prior to the start of the ACC Tournament. When his career is done at Carolina, he’ll come back one day to see his jsery in the rafters alongside other great honorees too numerous to name. He’ll be the first to have his jersey up there since Joel Berry after his 2018 season.

With Davis winning the award, the congratulations flowed but perhaps the best one came from his former teammate Caleb Love:

As Edey is set to rightly dominate the Player of the Year awards, it would take Davis coming back and winning one of those to move his jersey up to the front row to be retired. After Hubert Davis finished his meetings with all the players last week, each member with eligibility, including Davis, are examining their options and should announce their intentions soon.

Congratulations for yet another award, RJ!