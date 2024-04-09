UNC Basketball: Seth Trimble has entered the transfer portal

Last year, when the mass exodus happened there was one name that was expected to join that surprisingly stayed. Seth Trimble saw RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau coming in, and knew he was going to come off the bench. That much was obvious based on how many people left last season after the hard conversations Hubert Davis had. Still, knowing that he wasn’t going to start and he still stayed spoke a lot to his attitude.

He easily turned in one of the most improved sophomore efforts seen in a Tar Heel uniform, arguably since Luke Maye’s sophomore campaign in 2017 that ended with him making the shot against Kentucky. He was the sixth man off the bench but was a huge part of what made the team successful, and when he missed time due to injury earlier in the season he was missed. We here at Tar Heel Blog named him both our Sixth Man of the Year and the Most Improved Player of the year.

He gave voice to how tight the team was this season, as he stated no one wanted the season to end once the game against Alabama was over. Now that it is, hard conversations were had again and decisions had to be made. The conversations were had last week, and now the first of the decisions has been made public: Seth Trimble will enter the transfer portal.

North Carolina guard Seth Trimble announces he’s entering the transfer portal. Averaged 5.2 points this season. pic.twitter.com/ozY6rsmBsP — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 9, 2024

The statement makes it pretty clear that this isn’t someone who’ll check his options and then could possibly come back to Chapel Hill. Rather it’s someone who will be playing for someone else next season.

What can be inferred from this is still up in the air. It’s a little early to determine what this means for the rest of the roster, with the exception of that after Coach Hubert Davis and Trimble had their discussion, he came to the conclusion his best move would be to head on to another team.

As you can read above, Trimble was well-loved by Tar Heel fans for his competitiveness and the fight he showed during the season. There’s no doubt the team doesn’t have the success without Trimble, and no matter where he ends up he’ll be well-remembered for his time in Chapel Hill.

Such is life in the portal era. We now wait for further decisions from the rest of the Tar Heels with eligibility remaining.